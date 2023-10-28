KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was charged with arson after investigators looked into two early morning fires that happened close to buildings on the University of Tennessee’s campus Saturday, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

KFD said the first fire was a dumpster fire reported Saturday morning at 5:51 a.m. at Clement Hall, which is located on the 1600 block of Cumberland Avenue. The dumpster was burning and against a wall of Clement Hall, which potentially endangered the students inside.

Just over two hours later, a second fire was reported in a utility structure near Neyland Stadium. KFD said firefighters found the structure was on fire when they arrived around 8 a.m.

Knoxville Fire Department Fire Investigators and the University of Tennessee Police Department identified the same suspect in both fires: Darius M. Shands, 45. Shands was found and arrested a short time later in a camp off of Poplar Street.

Shands was charged with arson, attempted aggravated arson, setting fire to personal property, and reckless endangerment, according to KFD.

KDF said anyone with information regarding a fire or who wishes to report suspicious activity can call the fire department’s Arson Hotline at 865-637-1386.