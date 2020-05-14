Man charged with attempted murder after dragging Kentucky police officer with car

POPLAR CREEK, Ky. (WATE) – A Kentucky man is facing several charges including attempted murder of a police officer after attempting to escape from a traffic stop late Tuesday.

Randy Sullivan, 21, has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, trafficking in a controlled substance, felon in possession of a handgun and multiple traffic violations. A sole passenger, Linda Adams, 42, has been charged with trafficking in a controlled substance.

Kentucky State Police officers made a traffic stop in the Poplar Creek community of Whitley County late Tuesday while attempting to locate a fugitive in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Knox County, Kentucky.

Troopers could observe drugs in plain view while approaching the vehicle and asked Sullivan to exit the vehicle, which he refused. A trooper was struck and dragged by the vehicle as he attempted to flee the scene.

Shots were fired by a trooper, striking Sullivan. He was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital where he is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Kentucky State Police Trooper did not sustain any serious injuries nor require medical treatment.

Adams is currently being detained at the Whitley County Detention Center. An investigation is ongoing by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team and Post 11.