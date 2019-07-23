Man charged with attempted murder in Dandridge shooting

The suspect in a Sunday shooting in Dandridge was arrested and charged with attempted murder on Monday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jon Colley Wright, 45, at his residence on Topaz Lane late Monday in connection after a shooting on the 1500 block on the same street Sunday night.

Wright has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony and unlawful carrying or possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

April Nadine Banks, 38 remains in critical but stable condition at UT Medical Center.

According to a Facebook post from JCSO, authorities responded to a reported shooting in 1500 block of Topaz Lane. Upon arrival, deputies found Banks on the back deck that had been shot.

Banks was transported to UT Medical Center by Lifestar.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.