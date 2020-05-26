Man charged with attempted murder in Russellville shooting

RUSSELLVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder Sunday after a shooting in Russellville.

According to Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office investigators, deputies responded to a shooting on Three Springs Road late Sunday. When they arrived they learned a man had been shot and taken to a nearby hospital.

After interviewing witnesses, deputies were able to identify Michael Harvey as the shooter. Harvey was found in a vehicle matching the description from the incident with a .22 caliber revolver in plain view.

Harvey has now been arrested and charged with 1st-degree attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a felon and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He’s being held on a $500,000 bond.