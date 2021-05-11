Man charged with murder after police say he found teen in daughter’s bedroom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say an angry father shot and killed a young man he found in his daughter’s bedroom in North Memphis.

John Moore

John Moore is charged with second-degree murder. Officers say the victim wasn’t even 18 — now his family must plan for a funeral.

The teenager’s body was found with several gunshot wounds off Edward Avenue. Records show the teenager was shot just a few houses away.

Neighbors reported hearing gunfire the night of May 5. The teen’s body was discovered the next morning on May 6.

His sister contacted police that day, telling investigators she hadn’t been able to find her brother since dropping him off at a home on Edward Avenue the afternoon before.

Detectives say a woman told them her fiance, Moore, had discovered the teen in his daughter’s bedroom. A fight broke out between the father and the boy.

The woman said she heard gunshots. She claims Moore told her he shot at the boy as he ran away down the street.

Police say he was familiar with the person who pulled the trigger.

WREG went to the home Tuesday to try to speak to someone about the incident but no one came to the door.

Moore is in jail on a quarter million-dollar bond.