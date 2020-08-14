Man charged with murder appears in in court

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The man accused of shooting a woman in the face and then dumping her body in an East Knoxville alleyway appeared in court Friday morning.

Robert Atkins, 38, faces charges including first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and several firearm-related counts.

Officers discovered the body of 29-year-old Kaitlyne Warwick in the alley between Iredell and Pickett avenues earlier this year. Knoxville Police’s Violent Crimes Unit linked Atkins to her murder.

Atkins was later located and arrested at a home along Pickett Avenue.

Atkins learned in court Friday that he will likely be back in court Monday because the judge needs to appoint him an attorney.

