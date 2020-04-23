Man charged with murder in deadly stabbing

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — One man in custody after an incident that left another man dead from apparent stab wounds.

Wesley Lee Williams, 48, has been arrested and charged with second degree murder for the death of another man, whom he’s accused of stabbing at a Newport residence.

The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday its officers were dispatched to the Newport Medical Center around 2 p.m. after dispatch received a call regarding a man who had been stabbed. The caller advised they were taking the victim to the hospital in a private vehicle.

CCSO deputies met the victim and complaintant at the hospital.

The initial investigation revealed that the incident occurred at 441 Johnson Street in Newport, where around 1 p.m. Wednesday, the victim went to the resident and shortly after arriving there was an altercation between the victim and the suspect. The victim was stabbed.

The victim, a 41-year-old Newport man identified as Joseph Ray Jacobs, was pronounced dead at the hospital around 2:45 p.m.

Deputies went to the residence on Johnson Street and found the suspect, Williams, who they determined was in possession of suspected methamphetamine. He was arrested and charged.

Wesley Williams. (Photo: Cocke County Sheriff’s Office)

