Man charged with providing handgun to Anthony Thompson Jr.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man has been arrested for providing a handgun to Anthony Thompson Jr., the 17-year-old student killed in a shooting at a Knoxville high school last month.

Kelvon Foster, 21, has been charged with providing a handgun to juveniles. Federal officials also obtained complaints charging him with making false statements in connection with the purchase of a firearm.

An arrest warrant states Thompson went to Harvey’s Pistol & Pawn in Knoxville on April 5 and met with Foster. Thompson viewed the handguns for sale and left the pawnshop. Foster then purchased a handgun and met with Thompson later that day. Foster admitted to exchanging the pistol for cash and marijuana.

Knoxville Police responded to Austin-East High School on April 12 as part of a domestic violence investigation. Thompson was carrying the firearm when officers attempted to apprehend him in a school bathroom. Officers fatally shot Thompson during a struggle after they saw the firearm on his person.

The gun discharged during the altercation and struck a nearby trash can.

Officer Adam Wilson was shot by Officer Jonathan Clabough, who was the only officer to discharge his service weapon, during the struggle.

The misdemeanor charge of providing a handgun to juveniles carries a punishment up to 11 months and 29 days in jail time. Foster could face imprisonment of up to 10 years and other penalties if convicted of the federal offenses.

Foster entered a not guilty plea and was released on conditions of supervision. This case will be docketed in General Sessions Court by the Knox County Clerk’s Office.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.