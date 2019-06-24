Man charged with setting Sneedville barn on fire

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Marty Ray Rouse (photo: TBI)

SNEEDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Sneedville man has been charged in a 2018 arson case in Hancock County.

Marty Ray Rouse, 41, is charged with one count of arson.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating a barn fire that happened on Alton Road in Sneedville in August 2018. Officials determined the fire had been intentionally set and that Rouse was the suspect.

A grand jury returned an indictment on Rouse last week. He was already in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield on unrelated charges.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter