Man charged with setting Sneedville barn on fire

SNEEDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Sneedville man has been charged in a 2018 arson case in Hancock County.

Marty Ray Rouse, 41, is charged with one count of arson.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating a barn fire that happened on Alton Road in Sneedville in August 2018. Officials determined the fire had been intentionally set and that Rouse was the suspect.

A grand jury returned an indictment on Rouse last week. He was already in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield on unrelated charges.