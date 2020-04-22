Man, child reportedly shot by relative while riding a four-wheeler in Sullivan County

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office have identified the suspect involved in a reported shooting in Bluff City Tuesday night.

According to SCSO officials, Darrell Richard Crawford, Sr., 69, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Authorities report that the two people, a man identified as Richard Crawford, 43, and a 7-year-old juvenile, were “riding a four-wheeler on the property at 1201 Weaver Branch Road when they were shot by Darrell Crawford Sr. with a shotgun.”

SCSO officials released Wednesday that both victims were taken to a local medical facility for what are believed to be “non-life-threatening injuries.”

They also revealed that one of the victims in this case, Richard Crawford, is the son of the suspect.

We were told in that release, “Information regarding the identity of the juvenile victim is not being released due to the child’s age.”

Darrell Crawford, Sr. was booked into the Sullivan County jail on a $50,000 bond.

