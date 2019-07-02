Man convicted in Powell woman’s 1985 murder released from prison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Corrections says a man convicted of killing a Powell woman with a roofing hatchet in 1985 was released from prison Monday after being granted parole.

Jerry Carpenter was granted parole last month. He was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Myrtle Chapman. It was the fifth time he had been up for parole.

Carpenter has been accepted to a TDOC-approved halfway house in Nashville and will be reporting to a community supervision office in the Nashville area.

In March 1985, Chapman was beaten with a roofing hatchet by Carpenter after confronting him because she’d discovered he’d been stealing money.

Chapman’s family said last month the news is disappointing and they feel defeated.