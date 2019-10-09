Man convicted of nearly 20 burglaries in Knox, Sevier counties sentenced to 12 years

The state appeals court has upheld the conviction of a man with more than two-dozen arrests in Knox and Sevier counties.

Curtis Lawson’s previous convictions include 18 burglary counts in Knox and Sevier counties.

The Knox County District Attorney’s office called Lawson a career offender.

Recently his attorney appealed, arguing you can’t burglarize a place when it is open to the public. One of the judges agreed with that but the others did not.

Lawson will serve 12 years in prison after his sentence was upheld.