Man convicted of raping infant son will spend rest of life in prison

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Lawrenceburg man convicted in the rape of his then 16-month-old son received the maximum sentence on charges against him that will put him behind bars for the rest of his life.

Simon Porter received an 85-year sentence day-to-day, including 60 years for aggravated rape and 24 years for aggravated child abuse.

The incident happened on November 11, 2018. Porter was on the run and on the TBI Most Wanted list before being captured a week later in Scottsboro, Alabama.

Soon after his capture, Porter was brought back to Lawrence County to face the charges against him. A jury found Porter guilty of raping the boy back in February.

Porter’s sentence carries no possibility of parole.