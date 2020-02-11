Man convicted of violation of sex offender registry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man placed on the sex offender registry for attempted aggravated sexual battery charges is back in jail on a violation of community supervision.

Trevon Scott Barcus, 29, was convicted in Knox County court of three counts of violation of the violent sex offender registry and one count of violation of community supervision for life.

Barcus was released from prison on April 1 after serving time for attempted aggravated sexual battery in Scott County. At the time, Barcus was placed on the violent sex offender registry and community supervision for life.

Upon his release, Barcus moved to a Knox County hotel where on April 18, a Tennessee Department of Correction officer discovered Barcus was using a smartphone to utilize social media and an email account he never disclosed to officers pursuant to the sex offender registry requirements.

Barcus faces one to two years for each conviction. The sentence for the violation of community supervision for life must run consecutive to the sentence imposed for the violation of the violent sex offender registry. Additionally, Barcus has a federal detainer for violations of the federal sex offender registry. Sentencing is set for March 26.