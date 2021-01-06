Man critically injured in East Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police investigators are looking for answers after a man was critically injured in a shooting early Wednesday.
Officers responded to a reported shooting at Fuller Avenue and Wilder Place around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. A male victim was found inside of a vehicle and transported to UT Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to KPD release.
The shooting is under investigation by the Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212. The department reminds the public that tipsters can remain anonymous.
