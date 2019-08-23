Man crushed to death when elevator in building suddenly drops

NEW YORK CITY (KRON) – A man was killed on Thursday when an apartment building’s elevator suddenly dropped and crushed him inside.

The unidentified 30-year-old man was getting out of the elevator to go into the lobby of the Manhattan building when the elevator malfunctioned, the Daily News reported.

There were two other people in the elevator that stepped out before the doors began to close before the victim could get out, a building worker told the publication.

Authorities said the victim was pinned by the elevator against a shaft wall; he died at the scene.

The city’s fire department tweeted Thursday morning they were investigating “a confined space incident” at a location on Third Avenue and East 25th Street, which is where the building is located; no other information was immediately provided.

#FDNY members are operating on scene at 3rd Avenue and East 25 Street in Manhattan for a confined space incident. pic.twitter.com/YcgdYKEcrm — FDNY (@FDNY) August 22, 2019

The 23-story building, called the Manhattan Promenade, had recently been fined nearly $1,300 because of unsafe elevator conditions, The New York Times reported.