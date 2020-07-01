Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Johnson City.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening in the 900 block of McArthur Street.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Johnson City police responded just before 7 p.m. to a reported domestic disturbance involving an intoxicated man armed with a gun.

According to TBI, preliminary information indicates that officers encountered the armed man in the middle of the street and told him to drop the weapon but he refused.

“At some point during the encounter, the subject reportedly pointed a gun at officers, resulting in one of the officers firing shots, striking him,” said TBI Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart.

The identity of the man was not immediately released. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured in the shooting according to TBI.

The shooting remains under investigation.

#A little more movement on McArthur street but still no update from the TBI on the Officer involved shooting.



Keisha Shoun, director of Communications and Marketing for Johnson City was here but she has deferred all comment to @TBILeslie, the TBI spokesperson on scene. pic.twitter.com/yWSUBiI5VM — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) July 1, 2020

ETSU forensics is also on scene. pic.twitter.com/XVEk2pNFuv — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) July 1, 2020