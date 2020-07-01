1  of  2
Breaking News
TSSAA: No high school games, practices until Gov. Lee lifts executive order
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Another 1,212 new cases to push total to 43,509
Live Now
WATCH Good Morning Tennessee for breaking news, weather and sports

Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson City

News

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Johnson City.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening in the 900 block of McArthur Street.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Johnson City police responded just before 7 p.m. to a reported domestic disturbance involving an intoxicated man armed with a gun.

According to TBI, preliminary information indicates that officers encountered the armed man in the middle of the street and told him to drop the weapon but he refused.

“At some point during the encounter, the subject reportedly pointed a gun at officers, resulting in one of the officers firing shots, striking him,” said TBI Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart.

The identity of the man was not immediately released. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured in the shooting according to TBI.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter