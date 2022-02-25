KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person and a dog were injured in an early morning fire Friday in Sevierville.
Firefighters from multiple agencies were dispatched just after 1 a.m. to a home in the 2600 block of Shaconage Trail. Sevierville and Pigeon Forge firefighters arrived within six minutes to find a home filled with flames and the roof partially collapsed. Two vehicles and two personal watercraft were also damaged in the fire.
All occupants made it out of the home, but one person and a dog sustained minor injuries. Sevier County EMS provided aid to them. Northview-Kodak Fire Department and Sevierville Police Department also aided SFD and PFFD.