KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person and a dog were injured in an early morning fire Friday in Sevierville.

Firefighters from multiple agencies were dispatched just after 1 a.m. to a home in the 2600 block of Shaconage Trail. Sevierville and Pigeon Forge firefighters arrived within six minutes to find a home filled with flames and the roof partially collapsed. Two vehicles and two personal watercraft were also damaged in the fire.

Sevierville and Pigeon Forge firefighters battled a house fire early Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, on Shaconage Trail. One person and a dog was hurt.

All occupants made it out of the home, but one person and a dog sustained minor injuries. Sevier County EMS provided aid to them. Northview-Kodak Fire Department and Sevierville Police Department also aided SFD and PFFD.