KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing life-threatening injuries in UT Medical Center after a serious car crash Thursday night on Interstate 640 East in Knoxville.
Witnesses told the Knoxville Police Department that the 27-year-old man was traveling at speeds of up to 100 mph on I-40 West before he took the exit ramp to I-640 East. The driver, who has not been identified, could not negotiate the curve and the vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment, and rolled over.
The man was ejected from the vehicle. A Knoxville Police spokesperson said the driver was still alive as of early Friday morning.
An inventory of the vehicle found two busted beer cans without the top seal broken and a bag of what is believed to be marijuana.