Man executed in front of pregnant wife during Tennessee crime spree, friends say

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A gunman killed two people and wounded at least three others during a weekend crime spree spanning several Tennessee counties that ended with him taking his own life, according to investigators.

During a news conference Sunday night, David Rausch, the director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said the situation began around 9:30 a.m., when Dangelo Dorsey opened fire inside of a vehicle traveling along Interstate 24 near the Beechgrove exit. He killed one person inside with him and wounded another, the director explained.

(Courtesy: Jenna Underwood)

As traffic stopped along the interstate, Rausch said Dorsey got out of the vehicle he was in and attempted to carjack another driver, shooting that driver in the hand. A truck driver in the area was also reportedly shot in the face.

Dorsey then carjacked a couple, forcing them to drive him to their home in Morrison, where he took two firearms, swapped vehicles and took the man and woman as hostages, Rausch explained.

In the coming hours, Rausch said Dorsey executed the male hostage and threw him from the vehicle. The man’s body was later recovered along I-24 westbound near Exit 111-B.

Dangelo Dorsey (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Law enforcement located Dorsey’s vehicle traveling eastbound on I-24 around 3:30 p.m. Following a pursuit that reached speeds of approximately 100 miles per hour, Dorsey crashed, then took his own life, investigators said.

His female hostage, who friends said is pregnant, was recovered safely, Rausch added.

While friends have provided the names of the victims, News 2 will not release them until the TBI confirms family has been notified.

The incident remains under investigation by the TBI.