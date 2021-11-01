KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing charges, including attempted first-degree murder, after a shooting that left two people injured in North Knoxville on Oct. 28.

A shooting with injuries was reported that in the 3200 block of Rudy Street on Thursday afternoon. The victim was shot twice — once in the stomach and once in the leg, and the witness told officers his head was grazed by the gunfire.

After surgery at UT Medical Center, the victim identified the suspect to officers as 21-year-old Jeremiah Joiner.

The victim told officers that the suspect was shooting at him, and a witness corroborated the story stating he saw the victim running from the gunfire.

Joiner is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder and felony employment a firearm with the intent to go armed. A bond hearing has been set for Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 9 a.m.