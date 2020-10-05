Man faces charges after pointing gun at protesters in downtown Savannah

News

by: WSAV Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department arrested a man who was caught on camera pointing a gun at protesters in downtown Savannah on Saturday.

A cell phone video circulating social media shows the incident.

According to SPD, a few dozen people were lying down in the road on Bay Street, blocking traffic, around 5:30 p.m. Officers say a man drove by and threw a smoke grenade at the protesters. Then, some of them got up and started hitting his truck.

Police say that’s when 34-year-old Frederick James got out with a gun in his hand and pointed it at the demonstrators.

James is charged with Aggravated Assault and Reckless Conduct.

District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo tells News 3 that the City of Savannah is working with SCAD to identify protest organizers. Palumbo says there was not a police presence during the demonstration because the city did not know the event was happened.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter