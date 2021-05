SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Kodak man is now facing arson charges in connection to a fire that broke out at a Sevierville auto parts store.

Eric Coates is also charged with vandalism and theft of property following the fire at the Advance Auto along the Forks of the River Bypass on May 5.

No other details have been released. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.