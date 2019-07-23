Man facing drug charges after trying to break into Cocke County jail

A Newport man is facing drug and trespassing charges after police say he tried to break into the Cocke County Jail.

Christopher Williams, 24, is facing charges of criminal trespassing, possession of a schedule II drug (methamphetamine) and introduction into a penal institution.

Cocke County sheriff’s deputies were called to county jail around 4:30 p.m. Friday when corrections officers caught Williams attempting to make a drop to inmates.

The arrest report says he was able to climb over a razor-wire fence but was unable to make it back over before he was apprehended.

An initial search revealed he was carrying a folding pocket knife. He denied having any other contraband but a later search produced two small bags of what is believed to be methamphetamine.