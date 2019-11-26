Man facing DUI after car found partially submerged with toddler inside in Hamilton County

BIRCHWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) – An East Tennessee man has been charged with driving under the influence after a toddler was found inside a partially submerged vehicle.

The three-year-old was found Saturday along Sam Smith Road in Birchwood north of Chattanooga. The toddler and another adult in the truck were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

52-year-old Tony Lewis is facing several charges including driving under the influence and resisting law enforcement. He has not been charged with child endangerment.

A nearby resident rushed to the scene after the crash and called 911. She says heard the toddler crying for help to get out.

An affidavit says rescuers found the car partially submerged in a rainwater-filled ditch with two adults, Tony and a 3-year-old child inside.

While at the hospital, an affidavit says Tony Lewis had been drinking between a half-hour an hour before the crash. He told them he had been deer hunting earlier that day.

The passenger’s wife says the child is okay.