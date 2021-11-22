KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 20-year-old is facing multiple charges after a car crashed into a South Knoxville apartment building in the early morning hours of Nov. 20, creating a hole in someone’s bedroom and sending the occupant to the hospital.

Knoxville police officers responded to the 1200 block of Knotty Pine Way just before 3 a.m. for a report of a possible driving under the influence situation. Upon arrival, officers found a truck that crashed into the building, making a large hole in it.

The driver, Bryson Crabtree, told officers he was going too fast around the curb and lost control of the vehicle. The occupant of the apartment he allegedly hit said she was sleeping in her bed when she heard a loud crash and felt her bed jolt.

She then saw the truck had come through her bedroom wall. She was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness told officers there was a passenger in the truck who attempted to wake Crabtree but left the scene of the crash before officers arrived; officers were unable to locate the passenger.

Officers reported Crabtree had glassy eyes, dilated pupils and smelled of alcohol. He was taken into custody after performing poorly in a field sobriety test.

His blood alcohol concentration was measured at .215 in a test performed at the police station.

Crabtree told officers he had used a fake ID at Half Barrel on Cumberland Avenue earlier in the night and consumed multiple drinks. He was taken to the Knox County Detention Facility and charged with reckless endangerment, underage consumption and underage driving while impaired.