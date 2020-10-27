Man found dead from apparent gunshot wound at East Knoxville hotel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was found dead by responding Knoxville Police officers at an East Knoxville hotel Monday evening.

According to officials with the Knoxville Police Department, at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, KPD officers responded to the Days Inn by Wyndham Knoxville East located at 5423 Asheville Highway on a report of a deceased male.

Arriving officers found a male victim inside of a third-floor room suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene to begin its investigation, which is in the preliminary stages.

KPD says there is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.

WATE 6 On Your Side will continue to follow this developing story.

