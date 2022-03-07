KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department said a man who is believed to be homeless was found dead from a gunshot wound early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the area of E. Jackson Avenue and Morgan Street for a reported gunshot victim around 1:20 a.m. Monday. The man was found with at least one gunshot wound in the 200 block of Humes Street near the railroad tracks.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. A KPD release stated that the victim is believed to be homeless.

The body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for identification and further examination. Investigators processed the scene throughout the morning and continue to canvas for any additional evidence.

There are four ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

This a developing story. More information will be released as it become available.