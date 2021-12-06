KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville Police investigation is underway after a body with at least one gunshot wound was discovered in an East Knoxville alley early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Juanita Cannon Street and Selma Avenue around 5:30 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive man. Investigators located the man in an alley off of Juanita Cannon Street where he was pronounced deceased.

Medical examiners determined that the victim had been shot at least one time.

The identity of the victim has not been released. A KPD release said the investigation is ongoing and remains in the preliminary stages. Anyone who may have information is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are four ways you can get anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page.