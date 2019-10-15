Man found guilty of 2018 kidnapping, assaulting his ex-girlfriend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man who beat and kidnapped his ex-girlfriend in December 2018 has been convicted of his crimes.

Jonathan Darrell Hardin, 31, was convicted in 6th District Judicial Court of aggravated kidnapping and assault after a two-day trial.

On Dec. 16, 2018, the victim ended her relationship with Hardin by text message. Around 3 a.m., Hardin entered the victim’s apartment, punched her in the face, and threatened her with a boxcutter.

Hardin dragged the victim outside by her hair, hit her face on a concrete wall, and forced her into his vehicle. Hardin took the victim to a Weigel’s on Cherry Street. At the gas station, the victim was able to text her location to a friend who gave the information to Knoxville Police Department Lt. Stan Cash.

Lt. Cash alerted other KPD officers in the area who arrested Hardin and rescued the victim.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where she was treated for lacerations and bruises to her nose and face.

“Fortunately, the victim was not more seriously injured thanks to her own quick thinking and the fast response of KPD officers,” District Attorney Charme Allen said.

Hardin is facing between 8 and 12 years in prison that must be served consecutive to a 10-year sentence from a previous cocaine dealing case. Sentencing is set for Nov. 22.