KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing between 25 and 40 years in prison for having meth on Knox County school grounds.

Michael Robert Quinn, 38, was convicted of Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Methamphetamine in a Drug-Free School Zone, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving on a Suspended License, and Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance.

On Nov. 18, 2019, Knoxville Police pulled Quinn over shortly after he left the parking lot of Pleasant Ridge Elementary School for driving on a suspended license. During this stop, a K9 was alerted to the older of narcotics within the truck. This prompted a search that found four separate bags of methamphetamine, totaling approximately 20 grams, a digital pocket scale, and two cell phones according to the court proceedings.

The meth was analyzed and confirmed to be meth by the TBI. A search of cell phones revealed messages showing Quinn was planning to sell the drugs.

“With over four hundred suspected overdose deaths in Knox County this year, we will continue to prosecute drug traffickers who prey upon those dealing with substance abuse issues,” said DA Charme Allen.

Quinn has eleven prior felony convictions for violent, property, and drug dealing offenses, including convictions for arson, attempted burglary, reckless endangerment, theft and cocaine distribution. Judge Steve Sword revoked Quinn’s bond and set the case for sentencing on January 20.