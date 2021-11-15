KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A felon was arrested by the Knoxville Police Department after being found with three handguns, drugs, and cash while asleep behind the wheel of a car in a gas station parking lot.

Knoxville Police say, Jomaine Williams, 29, was found asleep behind the wheel of a car with a handgun next to him after officers received a call of an unconscious man in a car at the Mapco on Asheville Highway.

When officers woke him and asked him to get out of the vehicle, they said Williams showed signs of impairment. KPD says he then resisted arrested and tried to put the car in drive before officers took him into custody.

Officers found two more handguns, narcotics, and cash that would be consistent with the sale and delivery of narcotics. He told officers he had used heroin which caused him to pass out in the parking lot.

KPD says Williams had previous felonies and an outstanding warrant in Davidson County for various drugs, weapons and other charges.



