Man gets 18 years prison time for taxi cab robbery attempt caught on video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man received an 18-year sentence Friday after pleading guilty to charges connected to a 2017 attempted taxi cab robbery.

The Knox County District Attorney’s Office saying Friday that Jaquel Aaron Brown, 20, pled guilty to attempted aggravated robbery, two counts of robbery, aggravated burglary, and two counts of aggravated assault. Under the terms of the agreement, Brown received an 18-year sentence in prison.

Jaquel Aaron Brown. (Photo: KCSO)

According to the DA’s Office, Brown requested that a taxi pick him up in West Knoxville and take him to an address on Cansler Avenue. The taxi driver took Brown to the desired location.

When Brown got out of the taxi to pay for the ride, he pulled a handgun on the taxi driver and demanded cash. As Brown went around the back of the taxi to approach the driver’s side, the taxi driver sped away with Brown firing two shots at the cab.

The entire encounter was captured on the taxi’s video camera:

(Video via DA’s Office)

Brown also pled guilty to two home invasions, including one where Brown beat the homeowner with a brass candlestick holder.

“This dangerous offender is now exactly where he needs to be,” said District Attorney Charme Allen. “Because of the hard work of everyone involved in this case, the defendant will not be able to harm another member of our community for a long time.”

