Knoxville Police cruiser on the scene. Generic photos, WATE 6 On Your Side (Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after one man was found shot multiple times early Friday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 7 a.m. in the 2700 block of Lay Avenue. One man was found by officers with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a hospital in “serious condition,” according to KPD.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

No suspects are in custody at this time.