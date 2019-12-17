Man in multiple-vehicle wreck on Alcoa Highway dies from injuries

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — A man involved in a multiple-vehicle wreck on Alcoa Highway has died.

Brandon Wilson, 43, was traveling northbound before 9:30 p.m. Monday when his vehicle crossed the median near the intersection of Lois Lane and struck two southbound vehicles.

Alcoa Police and Fire departments arrived on the scene at approximately 9:37 p.m. and found Wilson unresponsive and trapped in the driver seat. He was extricated and transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by ambulance where he died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the first southbound vehicle Co Tran, 59, of Alcoa. No injuries to Tran were reported according to the Alcoa Police Department.

The second southbound vehicle was driven by Tammy Seaver, 38, of Kingsport. Seaver was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

The APD said the collision between Wilson and Seaver was unavoidable.

LATEST STORIES: