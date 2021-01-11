Man injured after being struck by Knoxville Police cruiser

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A pedestrian is recovering after being struck by an unmarked Knoxville Police cruiser while walking Sunday on a ramp to Tazewell Pike from North Broadway.

Police said preliminary indications show the pedestrian was walking on or near the fog line and was not visible as the officer was turning onto the ramp.

According to a KPD release, a male pedestrian was walking southbound on the ramp to Tazewell Pike from North Broadway when he was struck just after 10:15 p.m.

The pedestrian, who was alert and talking with EMS personnel and officers on scene, was transported to the UT Medical Center with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The the involved officer completed a drug and alcohol screening, per department policy.