Man investigated for large worship gathering in Nashville holds similar event in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of Christians met up at Mill Creek Park on Saturday for a Let Us Worship Event. Kansas City marks the 45th stop for the event.
Nashville saw a similar event a week ago, that brought some criticism from city leaders.
While COVID-19 cases continue to rise, many who attended the event were not wearing a mask.
“We’re in a massive crisis right now in America,” Sean Feucht, organizer of the event, said. “You have the global pandemic, you have a lot of civil unrest and you really have a lot of churches that are still closed.”
Feucht said this is giving believers across the globe an opportunity to worship together during uneasy times.
“Even just coming together to sing,” said Feucht. “It just does something to you. It gives you so much life and so much hope.”
“Man I forgot what it feels like to be outside,” Erlinda Dutoit, an attendee, said.
Specifically for faith events, the Kansas City Missouri Health Department said any event with 250 people or more must maintain social distancing, have records of attendees and require people over the age of 2 to wear masks when social distancing is not possible.
“People can wear a mask if they want to,” said Feucht. “They can social distance if they’re not in the same family. They have all of those opportunities and that’s why we’re meeting in a big park like this.”
People said they’re relying on their faith to see them through.
“I am not worried,” Attendee Esther Rogers said. “I am not afraid of it.”
“I believe when people gather to worship and praise God that God protects them,” Attendee Paul Klemesrud said.
