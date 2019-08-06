Man evades police by jumping into Pigeon River

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) – A man evaded police Tuesday after jumping into the Pigeon River, swimming to an island, where police tried to get him, but he was able to climb a bluff and leave the area.

According to Newport police Chief Maurice Shults, police cleared the scene of the island shortly after 6 p.m. after discovering the man had left the island on the river.

They are continuing their search for him.

Law enforcement officers had been trying to get a man off of an island Tuesday evening after he reportedly jumped into the Pigeon River to evade police.

Shults telling WATE 6 On Your Side everything stemmed from a traffic stop.

The man jumped out of his car after officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, ran toward the river near the Cocke County Courthouse, jumped in and swam to an island located on the river.

Witnesses said there was a large police presence in the area Tuesday afternoon.

Shults saying police searched the area of the island, but were unable to locate him.

“We have warrants for his arrest from previous events,” Shults told WATE 6 On Your Side. “More warrants will be issued for his violations today.”

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more about this incident and will update when additional details are made available.