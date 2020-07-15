Man killed in Hawkins County after dirt collapse during excavation

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed one man is dead following an embankment collapse while excavating on his property.

The man killed has been identified by his girlfriend as 43-year-old Chris Williamson.

The incident occurred while Williamson was digging into a bank on his property near 224 Highway, 70 North in Rogersville Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said the embankment gave in, and covered him in dirt.

Stacy Hall, Williamson’s longtime girlfriend, told News Channel 11 he is leaving behind a son, stepson, and grandchild.

“We had as perfect of a relationship as we could have, he was my best friend, he was the greatest family man, would do anything in the world for us,” Hall said.

Their 18-year-old son is set to graduate from Dobyns-Bennett High School this Friday.

Williamson worked for Hawkins County-based Express Hauling, according to Hall.