Man killed in Pineville crash involving garbage truck

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WATE) – One man is dead after he hit a garbage truck head-on, Kentucky State Police confirm.
Officials say the crash occurred along Highway 119 near Pineville in Harlan County. An initial investigation determined 75-year-old Cillis Young had crossed the center line and was not wearing a seatbelt.
We’re told the driver of the garbage truck was not hurt.
