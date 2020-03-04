Live Now
Evelyn Boswell’s grandmother to appear in Sullivan County court

Man missing after Mt. Juliet tornado found safe in Knoxville

News

by: Josh Breslow

Posted: / Updated:

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 27-year-old North Carolina man reported missing after an EF-3 tornado tore through Mt. Juliet early Tuesday morning has been found safe in Knoxville.

According to police, an officer encountered Benjamin Fitch, who explained he was waiting on a ride back to North Carolina. A tornado hit Mt. Juliet about an hour later, killing at least three people in the area.

Police said early Wednesday morning they had received word that Fitch’s ride did arrive, but he had not been located.

Hours after the alert was issued for Fitch, officers said he was found safe in Knoxville.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter