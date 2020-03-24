Man posing as Knoxville police officer arrested, charged with burglary

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police arrested a man pretending to be one of their officers for an attempted burglary over the weekend.

Knoxville police responded to a call from an apartment along Forest Avenue.

The caller reported a man had attempted to pry open his front door. When the caller says he confronted the man, he claimed to be a police officer, pulled out a flashlight and ran away.

KPD was able to quickly track down the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Christopher Gordy. Gordy has been charged with attempted aggravated burglary and criminal impersonation.