Man proposes at Zoo Knoxville with a little help from the elephants

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Animals at Zoo Knoxville helping with a special moment for one local couple.

The elephants at the zoo helping Dakota Anderson pop the big question to his girlfriend Sarah Fuller.

The animals even helped paint the proposal sign. The zoo serving as the perfect backdrop to a perfect moment.

Congratulations!

