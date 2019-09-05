Man purchases 100 generators for Hurricane Dorian victims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CNN) – A Florida farmer really wanted to help the victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas so he bought 100 generators to be shipped to Abaco and Grand Bahama.

The man who wants to remain anonymous was seen buying the generators at a Jacksonville Costco.

The grand total of the purchase was nearly $50,000.

Another Costco customer, Alec Prague, snapped these two photos of the anonymous donor and all the generators.

Prague said he approached the man to thank him for his generous act.

Prague said the man doesn’t want any attention and said he would rather people focus on helping those in the hardest hit areas of the Bahamas.