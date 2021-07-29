Man run over after falling from party bus in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was seriously injured and knocked unconscious after falling from a party bus and being run over by the tires in Nashville early Thursday morning.

The Nashville Fire Department responded around 12:30 a.m. to the area of Broadway near 14th Avenue North for an accident involving a transpotainment vehicle.

Witnesses reported a man had fallen from the party bus and was run over by the back tires, according to the fire department.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment, but his condition was not immediately released.

In a five-minute call to 911, a witness told a dispatcher that the man fell off the bus and hit his head on the pavement “really hard,” as the back tire ran over his leg.

The caller said the man was unconscious and bleeding from his head “real bad.”

No additional information has been released.