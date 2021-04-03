KCSO charges woman after domestic-related shooting Friday night, victim hospitalized

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Sheriff’s Office reports one man is hospitalized, one woman charged after a shooting Friday night.

77-year-old Gloria Davis of Knoxville has been charged with attempted first degree murder, and her bond is set at $250,000.

At this time the victim, Gregory Davis, is at UT Hospital, and his condition is unknown.

Investigators believe the incident could be domestic-related.

Earlier: Man sent to hospital after shooting in Knox County

One person is being treated for a gunshot wound and another is being detained after a shooting around 8:20 p.m. Friday.

According to a social media post by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to a call of a possible shooting in the 4800 block of Horsestall Drive. Deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. A suspect was also at the scene and detained for questioning.

“Initial investigation reveals this is a potential domestic related incident,” the post said.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Family Crimes and Major Crimes Units are conducting the investigation. The victim was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

