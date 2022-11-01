LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Tennessee man has been sentenced following a sports cards stealing spree across four states.

Jason L. Cates, 38, burglarized businesses and stole thousands of dollars worth of sports cards in Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan, and Georgia from Aug. 19, 2021, to Oct. 14, 2021, according to his plea agreement.

In Kentucky, Cates and a co-conspirator reportedly stole about 1,000 sports cards in September 2021 from Lexington’s Kentucky Roadshow Shop.

Authorities said Cates then sold the cards online at his home in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Cates tried to sell baseball cards on Facebook Marketplace with serial numbers that matched ones stolen from Kentucky Roadshow Shop. When a prospective buyer asked about the cards on Facebook, Cates replied, “Got everything real cheap, didn’t have to pay full price, that’s why I bought it all,” according to the indictment.

Cates was sentenced on Monday to five years for conspiring to transport stolen sports cards and other sports merchandise across state lines. He was also ordered to pay $289,266 in restitution and $50,000 as part of a forfeiture money judgment.