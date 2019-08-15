Man sentenced to 15 years in stabbing at Knoxville mosque

On Wednesday the Knox County Attorney General’s Office announced the conviction and sentencing of a defendant who stabbed a man at a local mosque earlier this year.

Daniel Jay Porter, 34. Source: Knox County Attorney’s General

Daniel Jay Porter, 34, pled guilty to attempted first-degree murder and received a sentence of 15 years without the possibility of parole.

Knoxville police responded to the stabbing at the Muslim Community of Knoxville in Fort Sanders on Monday, April 8.

Surveillance video and witness interviews revealed Porter was eating in an area of the mosque near the victim and another individual when Porter became angry, causing an argument to ensue.

During the argument, Porter grabbed a steak knife and stabbed the victim once in the heart, puncturing his aorta. The victim underwent emergency open-heart surgery at UT Medical Center, saving his life.

As a result of his injury, the victim suffered several strokes, affecting their ability to speak.

“This dangerous offender admitted he intended to stab the victim,” said Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen. “The only reason [the victim] is still here is because of the fast work of first responders and the surgical team who saved his life.”