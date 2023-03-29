NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Devaunte Hill will spend more than two decades behind bars after being convicted of shooting and killing Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman on Interstate 440 in December 2020.

Kaufman was on her way to work as an ICU nurse at Ascension Saint Thomas West when she was shot while driving on I-440. She is believed to have died within minutes of the shooting.

The 26-year-old’s body was found inside her SUV, with the vehicle still running and her foot on the brake, two hours later by a Metro Parks employee.

A tip from a citizen led to the arrest of 23-year-old Hill just over a week after Kaufman’s death, as well as the arrest of Hill’s 30-year-old cousin, James Cowan.

More than two years after the deadly shooting, on Jan. 31, Hill was found guilty of second-degree murder while Cowan was found not guilty.

Several people took the stand during Hill’s sentencing hearing on March 3, including Kaufman’s mother, Hill’s sister, and Hill.

At the end of the hearing, Judge Angelita Dalton said she thoroughly addressed enhancing and mitigating factors, giving both sides until March 10 to submit written arguments.

Then, on Wednesday, March 29, the judge issued a written order sentencing Hill to 25 years — the maximum sentence — in the Tennessee Department of Correction’s custody.