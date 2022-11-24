KNOXVILLLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Thanksgiving Day shooting on McConnell Street in Knoxville left one person dead, according to Knoxville Police.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Officers responded to calls about a shooting on McConnell Street near Kenner Avenue around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 24. Once on scene, officers found a man who had been shot inside a car. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is the second fatal shooting in Knoxville this week. On Wednesday, a man was found shot to death on East Fifth Avenue.

Violent Crimes Unit investigators are in the preliminary stage of investigating what led to the man’s death, and who is responsible.

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.